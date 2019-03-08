Video

''Every family' would be hurt if Labour abolishes private schools'

Labour has suggested abolishing fee-paying schools. YekoPhotoStudio

More than 1,000 children would be affected if Labour wins the next General Election and pushes ahead with plans to abolish private schools.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Approximately three per cent of students are educated at fee-paying schools, such as Ashbrooke House School in Weston-super-Mare and Sidcot School.

Department for Education figures show there are 1,055 pupils attending four private schools in North Somerset.

Labour's Angela Rayner, shadow education secretary, said: "Boris Johnson has broken his promise to tackle the tax privileges enjoyed by private schools.

"The next Labour government will immediately close those tax loopholes and use that money to improve the lives of all children."

However, the proposal has come under fire with critics saying it is unworkable.

MORE: Schools in Weston call for more funding.

Independent Schools Council chief executive Julie Robinson said: "Every family with school-aged children would be affected if independent schools were abolished."

She said the size of state school classes would also increase.