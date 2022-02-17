News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Education

North Somerset Schools closed due to Storm Eunice: Full list

person

Paul Jones

Published: 3:58 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 4:18 PM February 17, 2022
Castle Batch Primary School will be closed this afternoon.

Schools across North Somerset are closing on Friday due to Storm Eunice - Credit: SUb

Schools across North Somerset are closing tomorrow due to Storm Eunice.

North Somerset Council has advised schools to return to home learning for the day, as 60mph-90mph winds are expected to hit the Somerset coast and much of the south west.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for Friday (February 18).

Here is a list of the schools we know are closed tomorrow:

Primary schools:

Backwell CofE Primary School

Becket Primary School

Birdwell School

Bournville Primary School

Most Read

  1. 1 Impressive detached house with large gravel drive
  2. 2 Met Office updates weather warning to red for strong winds across Somerset coast
  3. 3 Around 500 new homes planned for vacant Weston town centre sites
  1. 4 BBC drama filmed in various locations across Somerset
  2. 5 Tributes to Congresbury nurse killed in crash tragedy
  3. 6 Council tells schools to CLOSE due to Storm Eunice
  4. 7 North Somerset Schools closed due to Storm Eunice: Full list
  5. 8 How to prepare for Storm Eunice
  6. 9 'Designer' clothes seized by police to be destroyed after court order
  7. 10 Weston car wash REFUSED planning permission was still operating

Christ Church CofE Primary School

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School

Flax Bourton CofE Primary School

Golden Valley Primary School

Grove Junior School

Hannah More Infant School

High Down Infant and Junior Schools

Hutton CofE Primary School

Locking Primary School

Mead Vale Community Primary School

Oldmixon Primary School

Portishead Primary School

Sandford Primary School

St Francis Catholic Primary School

St John the Evangelist Church School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

St Martin's CofE Primary School

St Peter's CofE Primary School

Voyage Learning Campus

Walliscote Primary School

West Leigh Infants School

Windwhistle Primary School

Winscombe Primary School

Worlebury St Paul's CofE Primary School

Yatton Infant School

Yatton CofE Junior School

Secondary schools:

Backwell School

Broadoak Academy

Nailsea School

Priory Community School

Winterstoke Hundred Academy

Worle Community School

North Somerset News
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Curtis Ford

Weston murderer has sentence extended over prison fight

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Arthur Gerrett.

Tributes pour in for 'local legend' Arthur Gerrett

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft police are advising vehicle owners to take steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Pi

Arrests after vehicle stopped in Weston over catalytic converter thefts

Paul Jones

person
Redevelopment plans for Weston-super-Mare Rugby Club

Opinion

LETTER: 'We can't lose open space in Weston'

Mercury Letters

Logo Icon