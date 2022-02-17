North Somerset Schools closed due to Storm Eunice: Full list
Schools across North Somerset are closing tomorrow due to Storm Eunice.
North Somerset Council has advised schools to return to home learning for the day, as 60mph-90mph winds are expected to hit the Somerset coast and much of the south west.
The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for Friday (February 18).
Here is a list of the schools we know are closed tomorrow:
Primary schools:
Backwell CofE Primary School
Becket Primary School
Birdwell School
Bournville Primary School
Christ Church CofE Primary School
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School
Flax Bourton CofE Primary School
Golden Valley Primary School
Grove Junior School
Hannah More Infant School
High Down Infant and Junior Schools
Hutton CofE Primary School
Locking Primary School
Mead Vale Community Primary School
Oldmixon Primary School
Portishead Primary School
Sandford Primary School
St Francis Catholic Primary School
St John the Evangelist Church School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
St Martin's CofE Primary School
St Peter's CofE Primary School
Voyage Learning Campus
Walliscote Primary School
West Leigh Infants School
Windwhistle Primary School
Winscombe Primary School
Worlebury St Paul's CofE Primary School
Yatton Infant School
Yatton CofE Junior School
Secondary schools:
Backwell School
Broadoak Academy
Nailsea School
Priory Community School
Winterstoke Hundred Academy
Worle Community School