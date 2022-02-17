North Somerset Schools closed due to Storm Eunice: Full list

Schools across North Somerset are closing on Friday due to Storm Eunice - Credit: SUb

Schools across North Somerset are closing tomorrow due to Storm Eunice.

North Somerset Council has advised schools to return to home learning for the day, as 60mph-90mph winds are expected to hit the Somerset coast and much of the south west.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for Friday (February 18).

Here is a list of the schools we know are closed tomorrow:

Primary schools:

Backwell CofE Primary School

Becket Primary School

Birdwell School

Bournville Primary School

Christ Church CofE Primary School

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School

Flax Bourton CofE Primary School

Golden Valley Primary School

Grove Junior School

Hannah More Infant School

High Down Infant and Junior Schools

Hutton CofE Primary School

Locking Primary School

Mead Vale Community Primary School

Oldmixon Primary School

Portishead Primary School

Sandford Primary School

St Francis Catholic Primary School

St John the Evangelist Church School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

St Martin's CofE Primary School

St Peter's CofE Primary School

Voyage Learning Campus

Walliscote Primary School

West Leigh Infants School

Windwhistle Primary School

Winscombe Primary School

Worlebury St Paul's CofE Primary School

Yatton Infant School

Yatton CofE Junior School

Secondary schools:

Backwell School

Broadoak Academy

Nailsea School

Priory Community School

Winterstoke Hundred Academy

Worle Community School