Learning trust 'proud' primary schools retain Ofsted Good rating
PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 March 2020
East Brent First School
Three schools in the Wessex Learning Trust retained an Ofsted Good rating in the district.
Lympsham and East Brent academies, as well as Mark First School, which are run by executive headteacher Fiona Robertson, renewed a Good status in the area.
Inspectors noted success in the schools' teaching of numeracy, literacy and music across all years, from reception to year four, and strengths were also seen in the way the schools' encouraged children to foster a love of learning.
Ofsted said, since the new headteacher took over in September 2019, staff were building on previous strengths of the places of learning to encompass the same 'strong caring ethos' and 'high expectations' for all pupils, which are being 'well maintained'.
In addition to an Ofsted inspection, Lympsham also received an inspection required for Anglican and Methodist schools, which further renewed its rating with Collective Worship, a daily act of religious worship for pupils, as excellent.
Ofsted last reviewed the schools in November and October 2019, and the most recent report states, since the three school joined the trust, opportunities for pupils had increased 'significantly'.
Chief executive of the Wessex Learning Trust, Gavin Ball, praised the results of the three Ofsted inspections.
He said: "It is testament to the strength of our trust model that our schools continue to succeed across the board.
"I am proud of the caring and productive environments created by our staff and the hard work they've put into earning this recognition."
The schools are part of nine - soon to be 13 - places of learning under the Wessex Learning Trust.
The King of Wessex Academy in Cheddar, Hugh Sexey school in Blackford and Wedmore first, Weare Academy and Brent Knoll primary also make up the trust, which oversees schools in the Cheddar Valley area.
Headteacher of Lympsham, East Brent and Mark first, Fiona Robertson, said: "It is a privilege to work with three amazing rural schools which all offer a unique and special education for children from ages two up to nine."
For more information about the trust, visit www.wessexlearningtrust.co.uk