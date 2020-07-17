Advanced search

Primary school welcomes new headteacher in September

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 July 2020

Headteacher Corinna Sutton will start her new role in September. Picture: Oldmixon Primary School

Oldmixon Primary School will appoint a new headteacher in September.

The Extend Learning Academies Network (ELAN) trust will welcome Corinna Sutton to the primary in the next academic year.

Mrs Sutton started her career in education 27 years ago as a teacher in Exeter.

She has taught in schools in Clevedon, Cornwall, Bridgwater and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Cyprus, where she is currently the headteacher of an army-base school.

Having grown-up in Weston, Mrs Sutton has now made the decision to return to her roots.

She said: “I am really looking forward to working with the team within the trust and the dedicated and hardworking staff and governors of the school.

“I have been able to meet some colleagues remotely already and everyone has been so supportive and welcoming. They have told me how wonderful the children and families at Oldmixon are, and I am very much looking forward to meeting everyone in September when I take up the post, albeit in very unusual circumstances given the current situation.

“On a personal level, I am looking forward to being near my family and friends and taking bracing walks along the beach with my two dogs in less extreme temperatures.”

Oldmixon primary has welcomed back all its pupils from nursery to year six during specific time slots throughout the day in year group bubbles.

Chair of governors, David Ray, said: “We have an experienced, competent and caring person to take Oldmixon forward and I look forward to working with her at Oldmixon from September.”

Pupils have also taken on numerous tasks since lockdown, including virtual summer school games, creating NHS rainbows and a ‘run around the world’ challenge.

ELAN’s chief executive, Adam Matthews, said: “We are delighted to welcome Corinna to the ELAN team.

“We know she will be successful and bring much to Oldmixon and it’s great to add more talent to a talented team.

“I know everyone is looking forward to meeting up with Corinna again in the summer to prepare for the coming year.”

ELAN covers eight primaries in the Weston area, including in Bournville estate, Locking, Mead Vale and Milton.

