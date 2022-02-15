'Pride' after Weston school rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors

A Weston primary school says it is 'proud' after being rated as 'good' following a visit by inspectors.

In January this year, Ofsted inspectors were at Oldmixon Primary School for a two-day visit, and have now released their report.

Oldmixon remained a good school and was praised in many different areas of school life including safeguarding, reading and phonics, children’s behaviour and their work with pupils who have special educational needs.

It was noted how many extra-curricular opportunities there were for all children at Oldmixon providing aspirational and exciting chances for children to learn and grow.

The Ofsted report said: "Pupils are proud to be part of the Oldmixon 'family'.

"Staff know pupils well, and this helps them to feel safe. Pupils enjoy coming to school. They talk positively about the wide range of opportunities provided.

"Pupils take on roles such as mini police and play leaders. They hold these responsibilities in high esteem.

"Staff work together to provide opportunities to develop pupils' independence and resilience."

It adds: "Pupils show respect and kindness to all around them. They encourage and support each other in their learning.

"Pupils say that bullying does not happen. They are confident that staff would sort out any

problems quickly should they occur."

Corinna Sutton, headteacher at the school, in Monkton Avenue, said: "We are extremely proud of our Ofsted report which reflects the dedication and hard work of the Oldmixon team.

"The highlight of the report is our wonderful children - their exemplary behaviour, strength of character and enthusiasm for their learning.

"As stated in the report - 'Pupils' conduct, both in lessons and around the school, is strong. Pupils show respect and kindness to all around them. They encourage and support each other in their learning'.

"We couldn't be prouder of the Oldmixon family."

Oldmixon is part of the Extend Learning Academies Network (ELAN), which is made up of eight primary schools in North Somerset; Bournville, Locking, Oldmixon, Mead Vale, Mendip Green, Milton Park, Walliscote and Windwhistle.

To read the full report, log on to reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/144927