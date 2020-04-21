There With You: How to join an online library during lockdown

Msny have took to online libraries during lockdown. Archant

North Somerset Council have added to their already extensive list of online books and courses for isolated bookworms.

North Somerset online libraries have seen a sharp increase in users, the area’s council has confirmed.

Since temporarily closing their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, libraries have experienced a 138 per cent growth in online numbers.

Councillor Caritas Charles said: “To help meet this increased demand and to help residents at this difficult time, libraries have increased the eBooks and eAudio collections.

“There have been 544 titles added in just the last week.”

Many have utilised their newfound spare time during the Government lockdown to take an online course or explore a new subject.

Cllr Charles added: “There is such a wealth of information available and I would encourage everyone to explore these great resources.”

If you want to sign up and become an online library member, then you can by logging on to www.librarieswest.org.uk/join