Advanced search

There With You: How to join an online library during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 April 2020

Msny have took to online libraries during lockdown.

Msny have took to online libraries during lockdown.

Archant

North Somerset Council have added to their already extensive list of online books and courses for isolated bookworms.

North Somerset online libraries have seen a sharp increase in users, the area’s council has confirmed.

Since temporarily closing their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, libraries have experienced a 138 per cent growth in online numbers.

Councillor Caritas Charles said: “To help meet this increased demand and to help residents at this difficult time, libraries have increased the eBooks and eAudio collections.

“There have been 544 titles added in just the last week.”

Many have utilised their newfound spare time during the Government lockdown to take an online course or explore a new subject.

Cllr Charles added: “There is such a wealth of information available and I would encourage everyone to explore these great resources.”

If you want to sign up and become an online library member, then you can by logging on to www.librarieswest.org.uk/join

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Funerals during lockdown: what you need to know

Funeral directors will remain open during lockdown to help you and your family at this difficult time. Picture: Getty Images

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Funerals during lockdown: what you need to know

Funeral directors will remain open during lockdown to help you and your family at this difficult time. Picture: Getty Images

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

There With You: How to join an online library during lockdown

Msny have took to online libraries during lockdown.

Footballers enjoy lockdown loo roll challenge

Hutton Football Club takes on the lockdown loo roll challenge.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Drive 24