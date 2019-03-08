Hundreds enjoy open day at Worle school

An open day was held at Worle Community School Academy on Saturday.Picture: WCSA WCSA

Hundreds of students and their families attended an open day at Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) over the weekend.

Year five pupils, their parents and carers met teachers and staff at the academy at the event on Saturday.

Students and parents were also treated to a tour of the academy's facilities and classrooms, and they were provided with a cooked breakfast.

Visitors were able to take part in science experiments and a range of other activities, including those in maths, English, performing arts and sport.

Principal of the academy Jacqui Scott said: "It was lovely to meet so many children and their parents and carers.

"We have had a tremendous two years at the school and have seen excellent improvements, and there is much more to come."

WCSA recently held its school prom.

Students in year 11 are due to receive their GCSE results imminently.