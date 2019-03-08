Weston nursery 'delighted' with outstanding rating

The nursery has been rated outstanding by Ofsted. Archant

The manager of a Weston nursery has praised her 'amazing staff' following an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ashcombe nursery has been rated outstanding. Ashcombe nursery has been rated outstanding.

Ashcombe Children's Centre Nursery, which is run by North Somerset Council, was visited by inspectors in July who gave it the highest possible rating - a score it has held for almost 10 years.

The nursery was rated 'outstanding in all areas and the inspector found 'all children are highly motivated and engaged and make excellent progress in learning and development'.

The behaviour of the children at the nursery was described as 'exceptional' and the management's leadership was also commended.

Lucy Thie, manager at Ashcombe Children's Centre Nursery, said: "We're delighted with Ofsted's findings.

Ashcombe nursery has been rated outstanding. Ashcombe nursery has been rated outstanding.

"It's a real testament to the amazing staff team we have who put children at the centre of everything we do."

Ofsted observed activities and teaching at the nursery, before speaking to parents and staff, and checking paperwork.

The inspector found 'all children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities or those who are learning English as an additional language, make outstanding progress from their starting points'.

All aspects of the childcare provision were commended and the inspector noted staff work hard to build strong partnerships with parents so 'children settle rapidly and are ready to learn from the outset'.

Teaching was found to be of a 'consistent high quality' and inspectors said staff know the children 'exceptionally well' with managers offering 'superb support for parents and children'.

Ashcombe Children's Centre Nursery, in Stepping Stone Walk, is one of three nurseries run by North Somerset Council and all are rated as outstanding - the others are Early Birds in Long Ashton and Little Waves Community Nursery in Weston.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, the council's executive member for children and young people's services, said: "This is fantastic news and I congratulate everyone at Ashcombe Children's Centre Nursery for achieving yet another outstanding Ofsted rating.

"Parents and carers can be confident and proud of choosing Ashcombe Children's Centre Nursery."