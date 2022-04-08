Pappadoms takeaway treats school kids with free curry for Ramadan

Children from Windwhistle Primary School in Weston were treated with free curry's from Pappadoms takeaway. - Credit: Archant

Children from a school in Weston got the chance to enjoy plates full of curry from 'one of the best' Indian takeaways in town.

Pupils from the ages of four to 11 at Windwhistle Primary School on the Bournville estate enjoyed a taste of India from Pappadoms restaurant, Milton Road, today.

The award-winning takeaway generously provided free meals for pupils in pre-school to Year six as a way of 'giving back to the community for Ramadan'.

Pupils from Year four and five enjoy their meal.

Up to 400 children eagerly awaited for an array of Indian cuisine from vegetable samosas to chicken korma and vegetable curry. On offer was also a side dish of chips or white rice.

All of the students thoroughly enjoyed their lunch, with many saying it was the 'best meal I've eaten all year'.

As part of the school's commitment to teach about various world cultures and societies in Religious Education (RE) classes, Ramadan has been a focus of study for the children and by Pappadoms providing the meal, they had the opportunity to learn first hand what they've been taught in lesson.

Students pictured lining-up for their food.

The dinner hall was full of students eating their free meal.

Windwhistle is situated in one of the most deprived neighbourhoods in the district, and currently caters for around 20 per cent ethnic minority students and around five per cent Muslim students.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar where food, drink and abstinence is observed for one month to be closer to God. This year it began on April 1 and will finish on the first day of May.

One student, Yuana, aged 10, said: "The food was really nice and so tasty - I enjoyed every minute of it.

"I think it was so kind of them to give us this food for free, especially because curry is my favourite."

Haithen, aged 11, said: "I think what Pappadoms did was like what Marcus Rashford did, to help other people who don't have the same amount of money. They are just like him."

Best friends Haelan and Charlie, both aged 10, pictured with their Chicken Korma.

Best friends Haelan and Charlie, both aged 10, said: "I never knew what Ramadan was until I learnt about it in school.

"Now I know why some people don't eat and drink for a month because its important to them in their religion."

Headteacher at the school for more than 17 years, Lyn Hunt, said: "It was a fantastic opportunity for the children to learn about different cultures and it tied in perfectly with our Ramadan lessons.

"The meals were provided for free to us and the students by Pappadoms, so I'd like to thank them for all their hard work and generosity in making this happen."

During lockdown in 2020, Pappadoms also provided free meals to vulnerable children and those whose parents were key workers at the school.

Pappadoms owner Sayd Ahmed dish-out the meals to kids.

Restaurant owner and winner of the 2019 British Citizen Award, Sayd Ahmed, said: "Ramadan is all about sharing and giving back to the community.

"We wanted to help the children in anyway we could so we thought of the idea to provide them all with free meals.

"It's great to give them awareness of our religious festival all whilst being educated on it at the same time."

Any leftover food will be donated to Somewhere to Go on the Boulevard to provide meals for the homeless.

Windwhistle students pictured enjoying their meal.

Year 6 students pictured enjoying their meal.