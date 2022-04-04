Parents and carers fayre to be held at the Tropicana

A parents and carers fayre will be held at the Tropicana this month. - Credit: Archant

A fayre to help parents and carers support children with additional needs will be held in Weston on Wednesday (April 6).

North Somerset Parents and Carers Working Together (NSPCWT) will host the social communication and autism event at the Tropicana.

Experts in the social communication field will run at least seven presentations on the disabilities and more than 26 stalls ranging from professionals to charities will offer families help and support.

NSPCWT is a local parent-carer forum in North Somerset which supports the families of children and young people with additional needs and disabilities.

Parents, carers, family members and professionals are all welcome and light refreshments will be served throughout the day.

The fayre will run from 9am to 2.30pm and admission is free.

To register your interest, book a space by visiting the eventbrite website at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/social-communication-and-autism-fayre-tickets-260996336067.