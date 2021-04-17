Parents praise nurseries and childminders for support during pandemic

Published: 8:00 AM April 17, 2021

North Somerset Council has been inundated with letters of praise for the support offered by early years settings during the pandemic. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Parents have praised childminders, preschools and nurseries across North Somerset for the support they have offered during the pandemic.

Nurseries stayed open during the third lockdown, when primary and secondary schools were closed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A number of parents have written to North Somerset Council to praise dedicated early years for the vital support they have given to families during an incredibly challenging year.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, the authority's executive member for children's services said: "Our early years sector in North Somerset has offered outstanding service to children and their families throughout the Covid pandemic.

"They really are some of our 'local heroes' and the feedback we have received from families has been deeply moving, showing what a vital role these settings play in the lives and wellbeing of our young children and the wider community."

When nurseries and preschools were forced to close last summer due to the first lockdown, many staff kept in touch with pupils through their Facebook pages by reading stories and running activities.

A North Somerset parent said: "During the most recent lockdown the preschool was able to open (much to all our relief). Staff have been an absolute lifesaver during this whole pandemic, for our daughter and for us who are both government workers having to home-school an older child.

"The staff are absolutely wonderful with all the children, so patient, caring and fun. Our daughter has come on leaps and bounds with letters, colours, shapes and most of all her confidence and relationship skills."

Another parent said: "I am writing to tell you about the amazing and wonderful services provided by this team of childminders. They take amazing care of my child who has a disability and I cannot ask for more. They are resourceful and considerate to all parents and have been supportive throughout this entire pandemic - they are absolute treasures."

In North Somerset, 96 per cent of early years settings have an Ofsted rating of 'good' or 'outstanding'.

Cllr Gibbons added: "Research has shown time and again that access to high-quality early education is vital if we are to give all children the life chances, opportunities and good outcomes they deserve."