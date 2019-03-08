Advanced search

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston's largest student complex

PUBLISHED: 07:55 28 October 2019

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

RussGreen

A former office building in Weston town centre is set to be converted into student accommodation as part of a scheme costing more than £2million.

Parkside House, in Grove Road, will be Weston's largest student accommodation scheme providing a temporary home for students attending courses at University Centre Weston.

The former HMRC building was acquired by student accommodation specialists, DPL Partnership and West End Investments, for £2.5million.

The building, which has been vacant for several years, will be extended, and have an extra floor added.

It will be converted into 109 student bed spaces including five studio apartments, 15 two-bed studio apartments, as well as cluster accommodation.

It will also include facilities for students such as laundry and study rooms, a gym and dance studio.

The finished complex will be overseen by a residential warden.

Planning permission for the scheme was secured earlier this year, and is scheduled to be ready for occupation by September 2020.

The redevelopment has been endorsed by Weston College, which has seen a year-on-year, increase in the University Centre Weston student population following the expansion of its higher education provision.

Tom Dugay, of Alder King, is confident the redevelopment will help to regenerate the area.

He said: "This office property has lain vacant for over six years.

"This scheme will finally bring it back into use and will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the Grove Park area as well as the town centre."

DPL Partnership's previous student developments include The Platform and St Stephens House in Bristol.

Parkside House will be the developer's first scheme in Weston.

Weston College was approached for comment but had not responded at time of going to press.

