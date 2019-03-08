School to host peace festival

Families enjoying the Sidcot Festival of Peace. Archant

Sidcot School is examining conflict resolution at its popular Festival Of Peace.

The theme this year is Conflict Resolution: Me, You And The World.

People are invited to listen to talks and live music and enjoy games and entertainment.

Ethically-sourced food will be on the menu and visitors can visit craft stalls and take part in workshops.

A school spokesman said: "We'll be thinking about how conflict can be resolved within ourselves, between different people, and between people and the planet.

"Through a range of talks, music, games, ethically-sourced food, craft stalls, workshops and much more, this festival will give you inspiration and ideas on how we can each play our part in resolving the conflict of the world."

The festival runs from noon to 5pm at the school in Oakridge Lane in Winscombe on June 15.

Free tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/peace-festival-tickets-61779631541