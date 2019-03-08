Advanced search

Kids live a pirate's life at Weston Museum

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 June 2019

Captain Grey Beard with his treasure seeking crew at Weston Museum Pirate Day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Captain Grey Beard with his treasure seeking crew at Weston Museum Pirate Day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Youngsters had fun spending their half-term break in search of buried treasure and hearing tall tales from the high seas.

Treasure seekers at Weston Museum Pirate Day. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTreasure seekers at Weston Museum Pirate Day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Museum held a pair of pirate-themed activity days for children on Tuesday andWednesday, which proved popular with boys and girls enjoying a week off school.

The youngsters spent the days trawling the depths with Captain Grey Beard in search of precious loot before walking the plank.

The museum, in Burlington Street, regularly holds fun days for children - with plenty of exciting events in the weeks to come.

Slime workshops will be held throughout the day on June 9 from 10am-4pm, giving kids the chance to get their hands on the messy play equipment.

