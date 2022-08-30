GCSE results 2022: Celebrations all-round at Priory School
- Credit: Submitted
Celebrations were had all-round at Priory School, in Worle, as Year 11 students see-off another 'tremendous year'.
The students were the first cohort to sit formal exams in person after two years disrupted by the pandemic.
Principal at Priory School, on Queensway, Angelos Markoutsas, said: "Well done to each and everyone of our brilliant students.
"It was wonderful to see so many smiles and happy faces today.
"It has been a very difficult couple of years and the students deserve a massive pat on the back for all their hard work."
Students collected their results on Thursday (August 25).
Top performers in the year included Spencer Bradbury, Georgina Cann, Ben Golding and Alex Mawbey - all of whom achieved all of their grades at either the top grade 9 or 8.
Many of the students will now go on to The King Alfred School Academy sixth form, in Highbridge, which is part of the Priory Learning Trust.