PICTURES: Youngsters enjoy community breakfast at Priory

Activities at Priory School Community breakfast. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of prospective students, parents and carers enjoyed a free family breakfast on Saturday morning.

Priory Community School Academy, in Worle, hosted year five and six children from primary school's across the area with a morning of entertainment including giant Jenga, zoo animals and a smoothie-making bike.

Cooked breakfasts were given out and there was also a visit from the Priory Learning Trust's mascot, Percy PLT.

The school hosts the breakfasts every year for potential future students and youngsters could take part in face painting, animal handling and cake decorating.

Principal Angelos Markoutsas said: "We really enjoyed meeting so many children and their parents and carers.

"This is an exciting time for the academy and there was a fabulous atmosphere."

For tours or visits, email angelos.markoutsas@pcsa.org.uk

