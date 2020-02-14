Rugby players become teachers

Jake Caulfield, Neville Coles and Dan Lomax. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

Two international rugby union players have swapped the playing field for the classrooms.

Ex-England international Jake Caulfield and Dan Lomax are training to be teachers within the Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) which operates six academies across North Somerset.

Jake is head coach at North Petherton RFC having previously worked at Priory Community School Academy.

He has played rugby for England as well as Bath and Ulster.

Dan is Weston Rugby Club's player-coach and a former student of Worle Community School Academy.

Neville Coles, executive principal of TPLT, said: "Our teacher training school is thriving and we are seeing people from all walks of life becoming excellent teachers.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Jake and Dan to train to teach in our schools."