Youngsters donate parcels to foodbank

Weston Foodbank manager Frederique Wigmore and Priory headteacher Angelos Markoutsas. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

Generous students have donated an incredible one tonne worth of goodies to Weston Foodbank.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Priory students at Weston Foodbank. Picture: Shane Dean Priory students at Weston Foodbank. Picture: Shane Dean

Youngsters parents and staff of Priory Community School Academy packed hundreds of items for the foodbank into two vans.

Due to the amount of donations the foodbank received leading up to the festive season, they requested people hold on to future donations until mid-January.

Principal, Angelos Markoutsas, said: "This was an unbelievable amount of food, toiletries and gifts to be donated.

"The foodbank also said it's the biggest school collection they have ever seen.

"This is absolutely amazing and demonstrates the generosity of our students, parents and staff."

Frederique Wigmore manager of the foodbank, added: "This was an unbelievable amount, just breath-taking.

"Thank you to everyone who donated."