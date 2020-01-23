Advanced search

Youngsters donate parcels to foodbank

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 January 2020

Weston Foodbank manager Frederique Wigmore and Priory headteacher Angelos Markoutsas. Picture: Shane Dean

Weston Foodbank manager Frederique Wigmore and Priory headteacher Angelos Markoutsas. Picture: Shane Dean

Archant

Generous students have donated an incredible one tonne worth of goodies to Weston Foodbank.

Priory students at Weston Foodbank. Picture: Shane DeanPriory students at Weston Foodbank. Picture: Shane Dean

Youngsters parents and staff of Priory Community School Academy packed hundreds of items for the foodbank into two vans.

Due to the amount of donations the foodbank received leading up to the festive season, they requested people hold on to future donations until mid-January.

Principal, Angelos Markoutsas, said: "This was an unbelievable amount of food, toiletries and gifts to be donated.

"The foodbank also said it's the biggest school collection they have  ever seen.

"This is absolutely amazing and demonstrates the generosity of our students, parents and staff."

Frederique Wigmore manager of the foodbank, added: "This was an unbelievable amount, just breath-taking.

"Thank you to everyone who donated."

