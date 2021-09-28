Teacher wins award for making thousands of NHS masks during Covid

Published: 9:17 AM September 28, 2021

David Clay received the award at a formal dinner in London at the Design and Technology Association Excellence Awards. - Credit: Shane Dean

An inspirational teacher from a school in Worle has won a UK award after helping to make nearly 5,000 NHS face masks during the pandemic.

David Clay, central leader for design and technology at Priory Community School Academy (PCSA) was awarded the special national award for design and technology social impact for his outstanding community and social work during the pandemic.

David along with PCSA principal Angelos Markoutsas and The Priory Learning Trust schools (TPLT) made almost 5,000 face masks and other PPE equipment to help the NHS fight the battle against Covid-19 in 2020.

David received the award at a formal dinner in London at the Design and Technology Association Excellence Awards.

Mr Clay said: “I have been teaching the subject for 25 years and I’m delighted to have received such an accolade for helping the community at one of the most difficult times in recent history.”

Mr Markoutsas said: “Community and civic work is at the very heart of all we do and this is a tremendous award that acknowledges that fact. It was a privilege to help out the NHS.”

TPLT also raises tens of thousands of pounds each year to help charities as part of its community and civic duty.

Neville Coles, CEO of TPLT, said: “Well done to David, students and staff across our schools for all the wonderful community work that goes on. This is a brilliant award to win.”

Tony Ryan, Chief Executive of the Design and Technology Association, said: “David is to be congratulated on his well-deserved award and celebrated for going above and beyond what might be expected in his contributions to supporting the subject of design and technology.

“We know that employers across the advanced manufacturing and creative industries are already concerned about the real shortage of engineers and designers, and we need more people like David to inspire future generations of young people.”