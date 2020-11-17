Priory teacher taking part in Movember

Published: 10:15 AM November 19, 2020

Jake Caulfield has raised more than £1,000 for Movember. Picture: Shane Dean - Credit: Shane Dean

A former rugby International is helping men’s mental health by raising money for Movember.

Jake Caulfield, head of year nine at Priory Community School Academy, has already raised more than £1,000 and wants to raise the awareness for mental health in men.

Jake is doing a physical challenge of completing 60km a week by running, walking or cycling in aid to gain donations for this charity.

He is also the head coach at North Petherton RFU and has played rugby for England and Ireland, as well as Bath and Ulster.

He said: “The 60km highlights the 60 men that we lose to suicide every hour around the world who may be avoiding speaking to someone about how they are feeling.

“Two very close people to me tried to take their own lives because they were scared they wouldn’t be understood or helped.

“They were embarrassed to say they suffered inside. Once recovered they understood that people were there to help them, especially those close to them.”

To donate money, log on to movember.com/m/jakecaulfield?mc=1