News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury Home > News > Education

Priory teacher taking part in Movember

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:15 AM November 19, 2020   
Priory head of year nine Jake Caulfield sporting his mo.

Jake Caulfield has raised more than £1,000 for Movember. Picture: Shane Dean - Credit: Shane Dean

A former rugby International is helping men’s mental health by raising money for Movember.

Jake Caulfield, head of year nine at Priory Community School Academy, has already raised more than £1,000 and wants to raise the awareness for mental health in men.

Jake is doing a physical challenge of completing 60km a week by running, walking or cycling in aid to gain donations for this charity. 

MORE: Reporter raising vital funds for men’s mental health.

He is also the  head coach at North Petherton RFU and has played rugby for England and Ireland, as well as Bath and Ulster.

He said: “The 60km highlights the 60 men that we lose to suicide every hour around the world who may be avoiding speaking to someone about how they are feeling. 

“Two very close people to me tried to take their own lives because they were scared they wouldn’t be understood or helped. 

“They were embarrassed to say they suffered inside. Once recovered they understood that people were there to help them, especially those close to them.”

To donate money, log on to movember.com/m/jakecaulfield?mc=1  

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds of children told to isolate after eight schools confirm coronavirus cases
  2. 2 Weston businesses move online for second lockdown
  3. 3 Pubs running takeaway and collections during lockdown
  1. 4 Council declares nature emergency
  2. 5 Two charged with burglary and fraud
  3. 6 Ferdinando named Weston Sports' FA Womens Football Development Officer
  4. 7 Council awarded almost £500k in cycle and pedestrian routes funding
  5. 8 Coronavirus cases in North Somerset at highest ever daily rate
  6. 9 The Stable Ready To Open New Games Room After Lockdown
  7. 10 Coronavirus cases in North Somerset rise above regional average

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Somerset Council

Carpet store closed for breaking lockdown rules

Carrington Walker

person

Weston couple marry in intimate ceremony after dream wedding cancelled...

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Tackling Lockdown: Christmas period 'make-or-break' for longstanding...

Carrington Walker

person

‘Act now to save Christmas’ urge council leaders due to rise in...

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus