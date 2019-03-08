REVEALED: This is Weston's top school

Hans Price Academy principal Tony Searle with students. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hans Price Academy is Weston's best school for pupil progress, according to Government league tables.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The secondary school, Marchfields Way, ranked second in North Somerset's Progress 8 table, which measures how much pupils improve throughout their schooling based on their GCSE performance.

Hans Price, part of the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) multi-academy trust, was behind only Portishead's Gordano School in the table, making it Weston's best ranked school for the second year running.

Principal Tony Searle said: "We are delighted to see the efforts of our staff and students recognised in the Progress 8 data.

"This goes alongside our best ever attainment at GCSE and is a great reflection of the commitment of our staff and community to the success of the young people who attend Hans Price Academy.

"Progress is one measure of our continued success but we are also extremely proud of the additional opportunities we provide to our students in the arts, sports, Duke of Edinburgh, overseas trips and charitable endeavours to name but a few."

Progress 8 is calculated by comparing pupils' performances at Key Stage Two, when aged 11, and GCSE, when aged 16, to assess their improvement over five years of schooling, with scores above zero deemed better than average.

The measure has been devised to see how much schools are affecting a child's education in comparison to their predicted grades.

Mr Searle continued: "We look forward to continuing to work proactively alongside the other North Somerset schools and in particular our CLF family of schools, Broadoak, Heron's Moor, Haywood Village and, from September, Winterstoke Hundred Academy as we seek to ensure that every child has the option to attend a great local school that serves our fantastic community."

Worle's Priory Community School scored -0.12, putting it at fifth in the table, while Churchill Academy scored -0.17.

Worle Community School was rated -0.25 and Broadoak Academy received a score of -0.31.

Nailsea School was North Somerset's bottom ranked school, according to the Progress 8 measure, with a score of -0.68, despite 75 per cent of students achieving five GCSE grades 9-4.