PICTURES: Broadoak pupils celebrate prom in style

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Glamorous pupils turned up for their school prom in classic cars, on motorbikes and in farm trailers.

Students from Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College in Weston celebrated the end of their studies with a prom at Batch Country House in Lympsham.

One student looked relaxed as he lounged in a deckchair with a cocktail on a flower-covered cart.

The teenagers tucked into a three-course meal before heading onto the dance floor for the disco.

Pupils also enjoyed taking snaps with their friends in the photo booth.

Headteacher Kathleen McGillycuddy said: "The prom was a joyous event and it was an absolute privilege to share this event with the class of 2019 - they deserved to party after all their hard work during the exams.

"We enjoyed the novel ways people arrived - tractors, motorbikes, classic cars and trailers with bales of hay.

"Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves."

