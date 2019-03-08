Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

PICTURES: Broadoak pupils celebrate prom in style

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 July 2019

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Glamorous pupils turned up for their school prom in classic cars, on motorbikes and in farm trailers.

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Students from Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College in Weston celebrated the end of their studies with a prom at Batch Country House in Lympsham.

One student looked relaxed as he lounged in a deckchair with a cocktail on a flower-covered cart.

The teenagers tucked into a three-course meal before heading onto the dance floor for the disco.

Pupils also enjoyed taking snaps with their friends in the photo booth.

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Headteacher Kathleen McGillycuddy said: "The prom was a joyous event and it was an absolute privilege to share this event with the class of 2019 - they deserved to party after all their hard work during the exams.

"We enjoyed the novel ways people arrived - tractors, motorbikes, classic cars and trailers with bales of hay.

"Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves."

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy LongBroadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Topic Tags:

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Back-to-back podiums for Weston’s Burns leave fellow drivers feeling heat of battle

Will Burns celebrating his third place finish at Oulton Park

PICTURES: Broadoak pupils celebrate prom in style

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Developers say 105,000 homes for West of England is not enough

Malcolm Rivett and Steven Lee at the start of the JSP hearing. Picture: BBC/Stephen Sumner

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Unemployment rate lower in North Somerset than England average

The unemployment rate in North Somerset last year was lower than the average for England.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists