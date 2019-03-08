Advanced search

Boy cuts off long hair for charity in memory of grandfather

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 September 2019

Joe Coman who had his hair cut for the Little Princess Trust.

Joe Coman who had his hair cut for the Little Princess Trust.

Archant

A 'brave' pupil has chopped off his 'beautiful' long hair in memory of his beloved grandfather.

Joe Coman, who is in year six at Burrington Primary School, had grown his hair down to his waist when he decided to have a drastic new hairstyle to support the Little Princess Trust.

Joe, who was very fond of his hair, wanted to donate his long locks to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs out of real hair for cancer sufferers.

He was moved to support the charity after his grandfather died of pancreatic cancer.

Joe's class was extremely proud of him for his achievement and bravery.

He has managed to raise more than £500 for the charity.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss. It also funds vital research into childhood cancer.

Most Read

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Old factory demolition confirmed with dozens of homes set to be built

The factory site bought by Newland Homes looks set to be converted into housing.

Chip shop closes to make urgent repairs

The Chippy, Highbridge has closed temporarily to address teething issues.Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Old factory demolition confirmed with dozens of homes set to be built

The factory site bought by Newland Homes looks set to be converted into housing.

Chip shop closes to make urgent repairs

The Chippy, Highbridge has closed temporarily to address teething issues.Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Congresbury end campaign in emphatic style

Lloyd Richardson in action for Congresbury on his way to 100 agaisnt Brislington

Weston Ladies co-manager Darch hoping to bring some hidden ‘gems’ into the club

Weston Ladies squad ahead of their FA Cup tie with Middlezoy Rovers Ladies at The Optima Stadium

Lympsham & Belvedere seal title double, while seconds end league season unbeaten

Lympsham & Belvedere seconds face the camera (pic L&BCC)

So great to win says spot-on Crilley as Weston walking footballers head to nationals

David Harris sees his shot kept out by Glyn Graham

Speedway: Somerset Rebels without Schlein for Scotland trip

Rory Schlein battles it out with Sam Masters (pic Tony Hartmann)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists