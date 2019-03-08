Boy cuts off long hair for charity in memory of grandfather

Joe Coman who had his hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Archant

A 'brave' pupil has chopped off his 'beautiful' long hair in memory of his beloved grandfather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Coman, who is in year six at Burrington Primary School, had grown his hair down to his waist when he decided to have a drastic new hairstyle to support the Little Princess Trust.

Joe, who was very fond of his hair, wanted to donate his long locks to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs out of real hair for cancer sufferers.

He was moved to support the charity after his grandfather died of pancreatic cancer.

Joe's class was extremely proud of him for his achievement and bravery.

He has managed to raise more than £500 for the charity.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss. It also funds vital research into childhood cancer.