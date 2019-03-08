Pupils celebrate The Daily Mile with sports day

Pupils from Mead Vale and Milton Park Primary Schools taking part in the Daily Mile at Mendip Green Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Children from eight schools in Weston and Worle tried out new sports to celebrate The Daily Mile challenge.

Pupils from Windwhistle and Walliscote Primary Schools taking part in Frisbee Golf with Matt Cutler of Mr Frisbee at Mendip Green Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pupils from Windwhistle and Walliscote Primary Schools taking part in Frisbee Golf with Matt Cutler of Mr Frisbee at Mendip Green Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wesport teamed up with Lee Molland from the Extended Learning Academies Network (ELAN) to host a morning of sports to celebrate the initiative.

ELAN multi-academy trust is in charge of Milton Park, Mendip Green, Oldmixon, Bournville, Locking, Mead Vale, Walliscote and Windwhistle primary schools.

Pupils were able to try out disc golf and fencing, before running a mile.

The Daily Mile is a free scheme which gets schoolchildren out of the classroom for 15 minutes every day to run or jog around the playground.

Pupils from Bournville and Oldmixon Primary Schools taking part in fencing lessons with Annie Mackenzie of Little Musketeers at Mendip Green Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pupils from Bournville and Oldmixon Primary Schools taking part in fencing lessons with Annie Mackenzie of Little Musketeers at Mendip Green Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lee Molland, sports premium manager for ELAN, said: "All of our schools believe in the benefits of physical activity and in particular The Daily Mile.

"Seven of our eight schools now do The Daily Mile, and our ambition is to be the first Daily Mile multi-academy trust."