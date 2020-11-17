Pupils celebrate harvest festival with Foodbank donation

Published: 11:30 AM November 17, 2020

Generous children from a Weston primary school have been collecting donations for the town’s Foodbank.

During their harvest festival celebrations, pupils from Windwhistle Primary School, in Kingsley Road, decided they wanted to help their local community.

Children took food and essentials into school to donate to families in crisis, which are helped by the charity.

Teacher Helen Nicholson said: “We are overwhelmed with the generosity from our pupils and their families.

“Despite the many challenges we have all experienced due to Covid, it is wonderful to see our school community coming together to support this charity which acts as a lifeline for so many people in Weston.”