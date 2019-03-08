Pupils dazzle at schools music festival

Some of the pupils who took part in the festival. Archant

Musical pupils from across Weston and Worle descended on The Playhouse to take part in a fun-packed festival.

The Movin’ And A-groovin spectacle was organised by Worle Schools Music Association to showcase pupils’ talents.

Pupils from Castle Batch, Locking, Kewstoke, St Mark’s, Mendip Green and Worle primary schools and Herons’ Moor Academy took part in the festival at the High Street venue on March 14.

Children from WASPS instrumental ensemble and the North Somerset Centre for Musicians also performed on the day.

The audience enjoyed several dancing displays from Mendip Green and St Mark’s primary schools, along with a number of choir performances.

There were also piano solos by Priory Community School pupils and performances on the saxophone, cello and piano by Worle Community School students as well.