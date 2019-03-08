Advanced search

Pupils dazzle at schools music festival

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2019

Some of the pupils who took part in the festival.

Some of the pupils who took part in the festival.

Archant

Musical pupils from across Weston and Worle descended on The Playhouse to take part in a fun-packed festival.

The Movin’ And A-groovin spectacle was organised by Worle Schools Music Association to showcase pupils’ talents.

Pupils from Castle Batch, Locking, Kewstoke, St Mark’s, Mendip Green and Worle primary schools and Herons’ Moor Academy took part in the festival at the High Street venue on March 14.

Children from WASPS instrumental ensemble and the North Somerset Centre for Musicians also performed on the day.

The audience enjoyed several dancing displays from Mendip Green and St Mark’s primary schools, along with a number of choir performances.

There were also piano solos by Priory Community School pupils and performances on the saxophone, cello and piano by Worle Community School students as well.

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

Parking review slammed as ‘private gathering’

The leader of North Somerset Council, Nigel Ashton, has promised a review of parking.

Man threatened with knife in street robbery

A man was threatened with a knife in Birnbeck Road.

