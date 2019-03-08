Weston College students to benefit from 'exciting' Puxton Park link

Alistair Mead and Dr Paul Phillips. Archant

Weston students vying for a career working with animals will benefit from access to a renowned farm, enabling them to hone their skills with a 'huge range of resources'.

Weston College and Puxton Park have agreed a partnership which will see animal management pupils enjoy the opportunity of learning from the experts at the farm.

'Future veterinary nurses, animal keepers, animal scientists, farmers and vets' will benefit from the partnership, which will give them the chance to work with the tourist attractions large selection of domestic and farm animals.

The burgeoning animal specialists will be able to learn more about exotic creatures, such as tortoises, parrots, meerkats, alpacas and emus, as they learn in Puxton Park's 'countryside classroom'.

The students will also broaden their horizons, gaining invaluable experience in customer service and preparing for the world of work by interacting with tourists and school parties.

Dr Paul Phillips, principal of Weston College, said: "Puxton Park is an outstanding and well-known venue, boasting a huge range of facilities, resources and animals.

"This innovative and exciting partnership provides a wealth of opportunities for students, to develop practical skills with species to suit everyone's interests from reptiles to large farm animals through to birds of prey.

"With future skills gaps identified and the excellent access of Puxton Park on the A370, this partnership will allow us to develop our animal management provision and provide students from throughout the region with the skills they need to succeed in this exciting industry."

Puxton Park's managing director Alistair Mead is excited by the arrangement with the growing college.

He said: "We are proud to be working in partnership with Weston College.

"Puxton Park was originally built with the intention of being an educational working farm park.

"Over the past 12 years, the park has grown in many ways; however, our roots as a place of learning and growth are deeply ingrained in everything we offer which is why we feel so passionate about supporting and working with future veterinary nurses, animal keepers, animal scientists, farmers and vets."