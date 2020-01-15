Advanced search

Ribbon cut on Weston College's Health and Active Living Skills Centre

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 January 2020

The ribbon has been cut on Weston College's new multi-million-pound Health and Active Living Skills Centre.

The 13.3million-pound facility, at the college's Loxton Road campus, brings its health and social care, sports therapy and active living courses together under one roof, which the college hopes will benefit students, businesses and the wider community.

At an opening ceremony held on Wednesday at the centre, guests heard talks from Weston College principal Dr Paul Phillips, West of England mayor Tim Bowles, director of rugby at Bristol Bears, and Robert Woolley, chief executive, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, before the ribbon was cut.

Guests were then taken on a tour of the facility by students which included demonstrations in the centre's simulation room and science labs.

The facility features a state-of-the-art training hospital ward, science laboratories, a fully sized 3G football pitch, a rugby pitch, a multi-gym and a sports hall.

Dr Phillips said: "This outstanding new training centre is the latest step in our drive to provide students with the very best learning facilities and resources.

"We have worked with key business partners to ensure the Health and Active Living Skills Centre will tackle the current skills shortage in the sector and address the longer-term issues that affect our health service and the health of the local population."

The project in part was funded by a £5.4million local growth grant from The West of England Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Mr Bowles said: "With so many leading sports teams and top-notch medical facilities in the West of England to inspire people, I'm pleased Weston College's new centre will be able to give those people the skills they need to start and progress their careers right here in the West of England."

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Wedmore members back in action

Mixed Greensomes winners Sue Hughes and Kev Osman either side of organiser Tony Ireland

Ribbon cut on Weston College’s Health and Active Living Skills Centre

Appeal for old Christmas trees for zoo animals to play with during January

Jeff Gunton and friends Lee O'Dea and Dave Jones loading up a truck full of christmas trees donated by residents in and around Weston Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Upgrade for part of Strawberry Line after community fundraising success

The long-awaited Cheddar to Axbridge cycle path is complete.Picture: Axbridge-Cheddar Cycle Walkway
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists