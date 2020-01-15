Ribbon cut on Weston College's Health and Active Living Skills Centre

The ribbon has been cut on Weston College's new multi-million-pound Health and Active Living Skills Centre.

The 13.3million-pound facility, at the college's Loxton Road campus, brings its health and social care, sports therapy and active living courses together under one roof, which the college hopes will benefit students, businesses and the wider community.

At an opening ceremony held on Wednesday at the centre, guests heard talks from Weston College principal Dr Paul Phillips, West of England mayor Tim Bowles, director of rugby at Bristol Bears, and Robert Woolley, chief executive, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, before the ribbon was cut.

Guests were then taken on a tour of the facility by students which included demonstrations in the centre's simulation room and science labs.

The facility features a state-of-the-art training hospital ward, science laboratories, a fully sized 3G football pitch, a rugby pitch, a multi-gym and a sports hall.

Dr Phillips said: "This outstanding new training centre is the latest step in our drive to provide students with the very best learning facilities and resources.

"We have worked with key business partners to ensure the Health and Active Living Skills Centre will tackle the current skills shortage in the sector and address the longer-term issues that affect our health service and the health of the local population."

The project in part was funded by a £5.4million local growth grant from The West of England Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Mr Bowles said: "With so many leading sports teams and top-notch medical facilities in the West of England to inspire people, I'm pleased Weston College's new centre will be able to give those people the skills they need to start and progress their careers right here in the West of England."