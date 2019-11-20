Pop star visits Worle school to discuss online safety and cyberbullying

A highflying song-writer paid a visit to a school in Worle to discuss online safety and cyberbullying.

Rich Cottell, aged 22, spoke to students in year seven and eight at Worle Community School Academy about how to stay safe online.

Rich, whose family member has fallen victim to cyberbullying, performed for the students before speaking about keeping safe online.

As an ambassador for an anti-bullying charity, he discussed the potential risks of social media, following up with ways to avoid and tackle problems linked to online bullying.

He spoke about the importance of privacy settings on social media accounts and how to report cyberbullying and posts if pupils feel uncomfortable.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: "It's so important to encourage safe behaviour online, we're so lucky to have such a brilliant role model visit our school."