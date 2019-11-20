Advanced search

Pop star visits Worle school to discuss online safety and cyberbullying

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 November 2019

Rich Cottell inspires students to be kinder behind the screen

Rich Cottell inspires students to be kinder behind the screen

Archant

A highflying song-writer paid a visit to a school in Worle to discuss online safety and cyberbullying.

Rich Cottell, aged 22, spoke to students in year seven and eight at Worle Community School Academy about how to stay safe online.

Rich, whose family member has fallen victim to cyberbullying, performed for the students before speaking about keeping safe online.

As an ambassador for an anti-bullying charity, he discussed the potential risks of social media, following up with ways to avoid and tackle problems linked to online bullying.

He spoke about the importance of privacy settings on social media accounts and how to report cyberbullying and posts if pupils feel uncomfortable.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: "It's so important to encourage safe behaviour online, we're so lucky to have such a brilliant role model visit our school."

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Disability charity celebrates 40th anniversary, but urges more volunteers to help

40th anniversary dinner for the Disability Information Advice Line. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council objects to airport expansion plan

Campaigners protesting about Bristol Airport's potential expansion ahead of Weston Town Council meeting at Weston Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Weston school girl will be launching her first book this month

Madalyn has written her first book Shabby.

Five arrested after police drugs raid

Police have arrested five people on suspicion of drug offences in Highbridge.Picture: Mark Atherton

Will Young and James Morrison announced for Forest Live gigs in 2020

Will Young will perform at Forest Live next year. Picture: Forestry England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists