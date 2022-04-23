How you can become an RNLI lifeguard this summer...

A charity is offering people the chance to taste what life is like as a lifeguard, ahead of the summer season.

RNLI lifeguards are encouraging anybody who likes the thought of having a beach as their office to get involved and attend a taster session today (April 23) at Burnham Lifeboat Station at 10am.

The lifeguards are set to return to Burnham and Berrow beaches from Saturday, July 2, to Sunday, September 4, and hope to provide an additional lifeguarding service at Brean.

For anyone taking the plunge, there is a two-week induction period prior to the beaches opening, which involves lifesaving training, fitness testing and advanced first aid.

Luke Penman, the RNLI lifeguard supervisor for North Devon and Somerset, will be hosting the taster day and will be on hand to answer any questions.

He will also be running a full beach lifeguard course in May (through a surf lifesaving club) where people can gain the accredited lifeguard qualification, valid for two years.

The course will take place at Burnham across three weekends (May 14-15, May 21-22, May 28-29) which includes the assessment day on Sunday, May 29.

Matt Whitley, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor for North Devon, said: "Lifeguarding is a really unique and rewarding role. You can gain some invaluable skills and training whilst working on the beach and being part of an incredible team.

"If you enjoy working in a challenging environment, have the ability to work under pressure and you like helping others, it really is a job you will love."

