The sand sculpture festival has extended their dates

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 October 2019

A sculpture of angel wings at the sand sculpture festival

Archant

A Weston event organiser has announced it will still be at the seafront until for antother week.

The sand sculpture festival, located at the seafront, between the Grand Pier and SeaQarium will close for the season on Sunday.

More than five tonnes of sand is used and moulded into various artistic creations based on this years theme 'what if'.

Nicola Wood, event organiser and sculptor said: "It is always sad to say goodbye to the sculptures at the end of the season so we are delighted to announce an extension.

"We'll return next year of course but with a brand new exhibition and another chance to get voting."

The Sand Sculpture Festival opens daily from 10am-5pm from today (Wednesday) until Sunday.

Tickets, priced £3-4 are available on the gate.

For more information, visit www.westonsandsculpture.co.uk

