Egg Sheeran and Heggwarts impress at Easter competition
PUBLISHED: 10:34 14 April 2019
Yatton Federated Schools
The Easter school holidays have arrived and pupils were busy in the lead up to it by taking part in a competition.
Children at Yatton’s junior and infant schools were encouraged to be creative and decorate eggs.
A spokesman for Yatton Federated Schools said: “Children were given the opportunity to enter the schools’ fourth annual Easter egg competition.
“They used their imaginations and craft skills to create some truly spectacular egg-themed entries, including Egg Sheeran and Heggwarts.”
Sarah Standen, who helps run the competition, said: ‘As always, we were blown away by the children’s creativity and hard work.
“The standard this year was so high – I wish I could give everyone a prize.”
Prizes and certificates were given to the winning entries, chosen by school councillors, and entries were put on display too.