Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Egg Sheeran and Heggwarts impress at Easter competition

PUBLISHED: 10:34 14 April 2019

Yatton Federated Schools held an Easter competition for pupils. Picture: Yatton Federated Schools

Yatton Federated Schools held an Easter competition for pupils. Picture: Yatton Federated Schools

Yatton Federated Schools

The Easter school holidays have arrived and pupils were busy in the lead up to it by taking part in a competition.

Children at Yatton’s junior and infant schools were encouraged to be creative and decorate eggs.

A spokesman for Yatton Federated Schools said: “Children were given the opportunity to enter  the schools’ fourth annual Easter egg competition.

“They used their imaginations and craft skills to create some truly spectacular egg-themed entries, including Egg Sheeran and Heggwarts.”

Sarah Standen, who helps run the competition, said: ‘As always, we were blown away by the children’s creativity and hard work.

“The standard this year was so high – I wish I could give everyone a prize.”

Prizes and certificates were given to the winning entries, chosen by school councillors, and entries were put on display too.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston kebab shop where 20 people fought with knives forced to shut down at night

Deniz's Kebab Shop in St James Street has had it's liesence suspended. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Office Outlet to close in Weston-super-Mare

Office Outlet in Westons Gallagher Retail Park is closing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Weston kebab shop where 20 people fought with knives forced to shut down at night

Deniz's Kebab Shop in St James Street has had it's liesence suspended. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Office Outlet to close in Weston-super-Mare

Office Outlet in Westons Gallagher Retail Park is closing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Eastbourne 63 Somerset 27

Rory Schlein (pic Colin Burnett)

Farmer’s legacy ‘lives on’ after inquest rules fall from mezzanine was an ‘accident’

Andrew Sheppy, on his farm in Congresbury. Picture: Jeremy Long

Cricket: Leach spins Somerset to success at Notts

Jack Leach of Somerset celebrates a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Egg Sheeran and Heggwarts impress at Easter competition

Yatton Federated Schools held an Easter competition for pupils. Picture: Yatton Federated Schools

Worle dancer to compete in America

Left to right: Rosanna, Jess and Bella Fenby. Picture: Hannah Fenby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists