Egg Sheeran and Heggwarts impress at Easter competition

Yatton Federated Schools held an Easter competition for pupils. Picture: Yatton Federated Schools Yatton Federated Schools

The Easter school holidays have arrived and pupils were busy in the lead up to it by taking part in a competition.

Children at Yatton’s junior and infant schools were encouraged to be creative and decorate eggs.

A spokesman for Yatton Federated Schools said: “Children were given the opportunity to enter the schools’ fourth annual Easter egg competition.

“They used their imaginations and craft skills to create some truly spectacular egg-themed entries, including Egg Sheeran and Heggwarts.”

Sarah Standen, who helps run the competition, said: ‘As always, we were blown away by the children’s creativity and hard work.

“The standard this year was so high – I wish I could give everyone a prize.”

Prizes and certificates were given to the winning entries, chosen by school councillors, and entries were put on display too.