Village school enjoys non-uniform day

Teachers dressed up as rockstars too during the maths celebrations Archant

A primary school enjoyed a 'non-uniform day' to raise the profile of two new maths learning platforms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some pupils opted to dress up as robots Some pupils opted to dress up as robots

Hutton Primary School, part of the Kaleidoscope MAT, invited staff members and pupils to dress up as robots or rockstars.

Everyone enjoyed the day, with teachers putting on wigs to complete the rockstar look, and students getting creative to put on the ultimate robot look.

The day was organised to raise the profile of Time Table Rockstars (TT Rockstars), a site that features a programme that sets daily timestable practices and Numbots.

The website platforms can be used at home and school for pupils to become more fluent and confident in their maths skills.

Children enjoyed the maths celebrations at the school Children enjoyed the maths celebrations at the school

TT Rockstars has been adopted by more than 14,000 schools around the globe to help pupils learn their timestables in secondary and primary school education.