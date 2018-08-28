Academy wins £50k grant to furnish multi-million-pound science block

A village school has won a £50,000 grant to furnish its new multi-million-pound science and technology block, which opened for teaching on Monday.

Work on Churchill Academy’s £3.9million Athene Donald Building – which includes 12 laboratories and two food technology classrooms – was completed back in late-December.

The grant was awarded to the school by the Wolfson Foundation, a charity which supports science and education projects, to help staff purchase new, state-of-the-art equipment for use in the building.

Representatives from the foundation visited the school last September before deciding to award the grant to Churchill Academy.

Leyla Pattison, project leader at Churchill Academy, said the news was ‘warmly received’ by staff and students.

She said: “Our teaching is centred on engaging our students about the exciting world of science. The new equipment we will be purchasing will help us capture their interest even further.”

Headteacher Chris Hildrew said he was ‘delighted’ the school had received the award, which he described as ‘the icing on the cake’.

He said: “Not only will our students be able to study in a brand new building, they will also have the most modern, state-of-the-art equipment to help them with their practical lessons.

“We believe this will inspire our students and push them even further in their studies.”

Work began on the Athene Donald Building at the end of 2017.

Funding was provided by the Government’s Condition Improvement Fund, which awards grants to academies and six form colleges.

The building was named after world-class physicist and master of Cambridge University’s Churchill College, Professor Dame Athene Donald, as the school hopes to boost gender equality in learning.

Mr Hildrew said: “Aside from the wonderful link between the name of our academy and her Cambridge college, Professor Donald is a fantastic advocate for science.”

The building is the second new facility commissioned by the Churchill school in the past two years.

It recently opened the Alan Turing Business, Computing and Social Science Block as part of a project to decommission old buildings still in use at the school.