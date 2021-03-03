News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Sports expert leading school workouts with special guests

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:00 PM March 3, 2021   
Pete Trego and Lee Molland

Pete Trego and Lee Molland running a workout session for Weston school pupils. - Credit: ELAN

Schools in Weston have been treated to live workouts from a sports expert who has been encouraging families to stay active in winter.

Sports premium manager for the Extend Learning Academies Network (ELAN) Lee Molland has been streaming live workouts to eight schools twice a week.

Lee wanted to offer children a fun session on the days Joe Wicks was not doing live PE.

Lee’s sessions are not about being good at sport, but about starting the day in a fun and active way.

He said: “Try your best and feel good is the tag line I use. We wanted an opportunity for children to stay connected with their friends, so we encourage shout outs and jokes, to keep it fun.

"We wanted children to see that lockdown doesn’t have to be a barrier towards inactivity at is predicted, but more an opportunity to be creative at home and get moving.

"I am so thankful to the staff, teachers and central team for their commitment and passion in helping to raise the profile of physical activity and PE.” 

ELAN has also been supported by high-profile local sporting legends.

A virtual question and answer session was recorded with Bristol City Football Club legend Scott Murray and international sports TV and radio presenter Angus Scott.

Scott Murray gave children an insight into how he became a professional football player and answered some of their questions. 

Somerset, Nottinghamshire and Weston cricket legend Pete Trego was brave enough to lead a PE session with Lee. He talked through his career highlights and what it takes to become a professional sports person. 

There have also been some special guest appearances from Milton Park headteacher Katharine Jordan, Mendip Green head James Oakley and class teacher Jason Nicolaides as well as Mr Watkins from Mead Vale with school dog Luna.

ELAN would like to thank school communities at Bournville, Locking, Mead Vale, Mendip Green, Milton Park, Oldmixon, Walliscote and Windwhistle and all of the other schools who have been joining in.

The sessions are available on ELAN's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Anyone interested in leading a session with Lee can email laura.elmont@extendlearning.org 

