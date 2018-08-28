Advanced search

Pupils spread Christmas cheer with nativities

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 December 2018

Mendip Green Primary School year two pupils nativity. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Children have dressed up as kings, stars and shepherds to put on nativities and Christmas plays at schools across Weston-super-Mare and Worle.

Proud parents have watched on in recent days and weeks as their youngsters acted out the Christmas story on stage.

Pupils have been very busy practising their lines and rehearsing songs for weeks – and they put on fantastic shows for their delighted audiences.

Reception pupils from St Martin’s Primary School, in Spring Hill, put on a play entitled A Little Bird Told Me, while children from year one performed A Miracle In Town.

Excited children from reception, year one and year two from Mendip Green Primary School, in Worle, performed a traditional nativity – complete with a manger and animals around the baby Jesus.

