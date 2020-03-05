Gallery
Pictures: Schools in Weston celebrate World Book Day
PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 05 March 2020
Mellissa Dzinzi
Windwhistle Primary School pupils celebrating World Book Day.
Archant
Youngsters across Weston have been dressing up as their favourite characters for World Book Day, today (Thursday).
The annual celebration encourages children of all ages to celebrate stories.
Schools across Weston also encouraged pupils to dress up as their favourite characters and The Wizard Of Oz, Harry Potter and The Cat In The Hat were popular among the youngsters.
Historical figures such as Emily Davion were also honoured during the celebration.
St Martin's Primary School, in Worle, invited children and members of staff to dress in their favourite colour - as their theme was based on the popular book The Day The Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt.
Pupils from Hutton Primary School, part of the Kaleidoscope MAT, did not dress up, however, parent volunteers came to the school and read to different classes.
Children painted pebbles of their favourite characters, some of which will be hidden around Weston for people to find.
Kids from St Martins CoE Primary School as their favourite colour from the book The Day The Crayons Quit
On Saturday there will be a reading session, signed with Makaton, at Waterstones in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, at 2.30pm, in celebration of World Book Day.
Pupils at Ashcombe School celebrating World Book Day. Teachers dressed up for World Book Day 2020 Ashcombe Primary School pupils in their World Book Day costumes. Pupils didn't dress up but they had parents volunteers came in to read to classes Teachers dressed up for World Book Day 2020 Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman Youngster dressed as Mary Poppins Horrid Henry made an appearance at Bournville Primary School today Youngster dressed as Mr Penguin Young Peter Pan Princess Anna and William Shakespeare Wren Smith, aged 3, dressed as Groovicorn Lillie-Rose as Mary Poppins Ollie dressed as Cat In The Hat Grace, aged 5, dressed as a pugicorn Thea dressed as baby Hermoine Molly, aged 10, dressed as Emily Davison Lacey, aged 6, dressed up as The Paper Dolls and Chloe, aged 4, as a mermaid. Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz Maddox, aged 8, dressed as Mr Stink by David Walliams Bobbie, aged 8, dressed as Hermoine Granger Louie, aged 4, dressed as a rabbit Esme, aged 6, dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz The very hungery caterpillar Jayleigh, aged 6, dressed as a minion Bentley, the French Bulldog