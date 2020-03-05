Advanced search

Pictures: Schools in Weston celebrate World Book Day

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 05 March 2020

Windwhistle Primary School pupils celebrating World Book Day.

Windwhistle Primary School pupils celebrating World Book Day.

Archant

Youngsters across Weston have been dressing up as their favourite characters for World Book Day, today (Thursday).

The annual celebration encourages children of all ages to celebrate stories.

Schools across Weston also encouraged pupils to dress up as their favourite characters and The Wizard Of Oz, Harry Potter and The Cat In The Hat were popular among the youngsters.

Historical figures such as Emily Davion were also honoured during the celebration.

St Martin's Primary School, in Worle, invited children and members of staff to dress in their favourite colour - as their theme was based on the popular book The Day The Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt.

Pupils from Hutton Primary School, part of the Kaleidoscope MAT, did not dress up, however, parent volunteers came to the school and read to different classes.

Children painted pebbles of their favourite characters, some of which will be hidden around Weston for people to find.

Kids from St Martins CoE Primary School as their favourite colour from the book The Day The Crayons QuitKids from St Martins CoE Primary School as their favourite colour from the book The Day The Crayons Quit

On Saturday there will be a reading session, signed with Makaton, at Waterstones in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, at 2.30pm, in celebration of World Book Day.

Pupils at Ashcombe School celebrating World Book Day.Pupils at Ashcombe School celebrating World Book Day.

Teachers dressed up for World Book Day 2020Teachers dressed up for World Book Day 2020

Ashcombe Primary School pupils in their World Book Day costumes.Ashcombe Primary School pupils in their World Book Day costumes.

Pupils didn't dress up but they had parents volunteers came in to read to classesPupils didn't dress up but they had parents volunteers came in to read to classes

Teachers dressed up for World Book Day 2020Teachers dressed up for World Book Day 2020

Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie ForemanPupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman

Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie ForemanPupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman

Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie ForemanPupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman

Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie ForemanPupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman

Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie ForemanPupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman

Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie ForemanPupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman

Pupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie ForemanPupils of St Andrew's Primary School, Congresbury, on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Katie Foreman

Youngster dressed as Mary PoppinsYoungster dressed as Mary Poppins

Horrid Henry made an appearance at Bournville Primary School todayHorrid Henry made an appearance at Bournville Primary School today

Youngster dressed as Mr PenguinYoungster dressed as Mr Penguin

Young Peter PanYoung Peter Pan

Princess Anna and William ShakespearePrincess Anna and William Shakespeare

Wren Smith, aged 3, dressed as GroovicornWren Smith, aged 3, dressed as Groovicorn

Lillie-Rose as Mary PoppinsLillie-Rose as Mary Poppins

Ollie dressed as Cat In The HatOllie dressed as Cat In The Hat

Grace, aged 5, dressed as a pugicornGrace, aged 5, dressed as a pugicorn

Thea dressed as baby HermoineThea dressed as baby Hermoine

Molly, aged 10, dressed as Emily DavisonMolly, aged 10, dressed as Emily Davison

Lacey, aged 6, dressed up as The Paper Dolls and Chloe, aged 4, as a mermaid.Lacey, aged 6, dressed up as The Paper Dolls and Chloe, aged 4, as a mermaid.

Dorothy from the Wizard of OzDorothy from the Wizard of Oz

Maddox, aged 8, dressed as Mr Stink by David WalliamsMaddox, aged 8, dressed as Mr Stink by David Walliams

Bobbie, aged 8, dressed as Hermoine GrangerBobbie, aged 8, dressed as Hermoine Granger

Louie, aged 4, dressed as a rabbitLouie, aged 4, dressed as a rabbit

Esme, aged 6, dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of OzEsme, aged 6, dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz

The very hungery caterpillarThe very hungery caterpillar

Jayleigh, aged 6, dressed as a minionJayleigh, aged 6, dressed as a minion

Bentley, the French BulldogBentley, the French Bulldog

