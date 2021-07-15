Schools show support for England team

Published: 10:00 AM July 15, 2021

Schools across Weston have enjoyed celebrating the England football team’s achievements during the Euro 2020 championship.

During the tournament, schools gave pupils the chance to dress up in their football kits or in red and white clothes.

Bournville pupils supporting England. - Credit: Bournville School

Pupils from Bournville Primary School cut out masks of manager Gareth Southgate, and children from Mendip Green Primary School sent in photos of themselves watching the final with their families.

Mendip Green pupils cheering on the team. - Credit: Submitted

Milton Park Primary School, along with other schools in the Extend Learning Academies Network, let pupils have a lie-in on Monday after the match. Children were able to turn up at 10.30am, to avoid the early wake-up call after the final.

Milton’s deputy head Mrs Pettifor said: “We are very proud of how the whole school community has come together to celebrate. We've all really enjoyed supporting England.

“We offered a later starting time on Monday as we recognised parents would want to watch the game with their children. The later start time was very well attended.”

Pupils at Milton Park Primary School enjoying the England European Cup Final excitement. - Credit: Mark Atherton



