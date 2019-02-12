Weston College SEND course nominated for prestigious award

A course at Weston College for people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has been nominated for an award.

The college’s Into Work programme has been nominated for the SEND Apprenticeship Champion Award at the Annual Apprenticeship Conference Awards.

The one-year internship for 16 to 24-year-old SEND students sees staff work with their families and employers to improve students job skills, confidence and their self belief.

The course, which launched in 2014, has already proved a major success with just under half of students entering paid employment, and the rest going onto further education.

Weston College principal, Dr Paul Phillips, said: “Into Work is still a relatively new programme so to receive such recognition already is a fantastic achievement and deserved tribute to course leaders.”