Weston College SEND course nominated for prestigious award

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 March 2019

A course at Weston College for people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has been nominated for an award.

The college’s Into Work programme has been nominated for the SEND Apprenticeship Champion Award at the Annual Apprenticeship Conference Awards.

The one-year internship for 16  to 24-year-old SEND students sees staff work with their families  and employers to improve students job skills, confidence and their self belief.

The course, which launched in 2014, has already proved a major success with just under half of students entering paid employment, and the rest going onto further education.

Weston College principal, Dr Paul Phillips, said: “Into Work is still a relatively new programme so to receive such recognition already is a fantastic achievement and deserved tribute to course leaders.”

