Sidcot School headteacher 'extremely proud' of GCSE success

PUBLISHED: 16:08 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 22 August 2019

Sidcot School GCSE students. Picture: Sidcot School

Sidcot School GCSE students. Picture: Sidcot School

Sidcot School

Sidcot School pupils received plenty of top GCSE grades today (Thursday).

Almost 90 per cent of exams were graded 4 or better - the equivalent of a C grade in the old marking system.

Headmaster Iain Kilpatrick said: "We are extremely proud of what our students have achieved but we also pride ourselves on providing more than just exam results.

"We offer a broad education for students with opportunities and experiences beyond the confines of the classroom.

"The outcome of this approach are well-rounded individuals equipped to lead interesting, purposeful and adventurous lives."

Grades 9 to 7 were received in 39.1 per cent of cases, and grades 4 and above in 87 per cent of exams.

Freya King, aged 16 from Winscombe, achieved an incredible nine grade 9s and an A* with distinction for further maths, putting her in the top two per cent of mathematicians in the country.

Freya picked up her results while on holiday and said "I was nervously waiting for the email to come through but when it did the results were beyond my expectations.

"I'm going to study biology, maths and chemistry at A-level as I'm hoping to study veterinary medicine."

Matt French, who lives in Wedmore, bagged seven grade 9s, two grade 6s and an A* with distinction for maths.

He said: "I was really pleased with my grades it was exactly what I was hoping for.

"We've all put in a great deal of hard of work and the teachers have been so helpful making sure that we're always being challenged."

And similar success was enjoyed by Sarah Carr.

Sarah, from Lympsham, attained six grade 9s and three grade 7s.

She plans to take French, geography, psychology and art.

She said "I was really pleased with my results, they were better than I expected.

"The teachers here really put themselves out providing extra sessions and support to make sure we were well prepared."

