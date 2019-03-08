Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidcot students celebrate outstanding exam results

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 August 2019

Nina who scored in the top one per cent in her exams.

Nina who scored in the top one per cent in her exams.

Archant

Pupils from Sidcot School achieved outstanding results in International Baccalaureate (IB) exams.

The IB is an alternative to A-levels and Sidcot students achieved an average point score of 31.4, maintaining the school's place above the world average.

The IB allows students to study six subjects, alongside an extended essay, as well as taking part in voluntary activities.

Nina Guy, from Burrington, managed a world-class score of 44 points from a possible 45, putting her in the top one per cent of students.

She said: "I chose the IB because I liked the broad range of subjects it offered, meaning I could keep learning more of the subjects I had enjoyed at GCSE.

"I did psychology, chemistry, biology, English, maths and French.

"Sidcot is a supportive environment, but it has also given me quite a lot of independence in my studies."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

M5 closure caused by police chase crash

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

M5 closure caused by police chase crash

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston sailor returns after attempted solo voyage around the world

Uphill Yacht Club pontoon. Andy Press on his sailing boat, Greenfingers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Speedway: Somerset Rebels look for swift ‘Double Diamond’

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Colin Burnett)

Sidcot students celebrate outstanding exam results

Nina who scored in the top one per cent in her exams.

Community raises thousands of pounds at a charity dinner

Yeo Valley's HQ welcomed 90 guests

M5 closure caused by police chase crash

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists