Sidcot students celebrate outstanding exam results

Nina who scored in the top one per cent in her exams. Archant

Pupils from Sidcot School achieved outstanding results in International Baccalaureate (IB) exams.

The IB is an alternative to A-levels and Sidcot students achieved an average point score of 31.4, maintaining the school's place above the world average.

The IB allows students to study six subjects, alongside an extended essay, as well as taking part in voluntary activities.

Nina Guy, from Burrington, managed a world-class score of 44 points from a possible 45, putting her in the top one per cent of students.

She said: "I chose the IB because I liked the broad range of subjects it offered, meaning I could keep learning more of the subjects I had enjoyed at GCSE.

"I did psychology, chemistry, biology, English, maths and French.

"Sidcot is a supportive environment, but it has also given me quite a lot of independence in my studies."