School's virtual Christmas concert hailed 'a triumph'

Carrington Walker

Published: 8:00 AM December 12, 2020   
Sidcot Students performing in its Christmas concert.

More than 3000 viewers watched Sidcot School's annual Christmas concert, virtually. - Credit: Sidcot School

More than 3,000 viewers tuned in to watch Sidcot School's virtual Christmas concert - including two special Sidcotians in their 80s.

Premiering on the independent school's YouTube channel - the performance featured more than 50 students.

Sidcot Students performing in its Christmas concert.

More than 50 students took part in the event which was labelled "a triumph" by Headmaster, Iain Kilpatrick. - Credit: Sidcot School

Headmaster, Iain Kilpatrick labelled the event 'a triumph' as it brought the curtain down on an academic year like no other.

Mr Kilpatrick said: "It was uplifting and struck just the right balance of ancient and modern.

"The sound quality and visuals matched the level of performances perfectly.

"I know the time and effort of all the staff and students who took part to make the concert such a success, for which I am extremely grateful."

Former students and octogenarians Keith and Bobbie Ann Kerton were in virtual attendance.

The concert was free-to-view and featured subtitles to sing-along to.

A parent of a current student at Sidcot School said: “I am sure it was no mean feat to bring it all together especially in these trying times.

"Both sets of grandparents even managed to make the technology work and were able to watch. They have all been in touch to say how much they enjoyed it."

