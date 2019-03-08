Sidcot headteacher 'delighted' by A-level success

Sidcot School's A-level pupils with headteacher Iain Kilpatrick. Picture: Sidcot School Sidcot School

A 'delighted' headteacher has praised Sidcot School students on their A-level success.

Iain Kilpatrick says the school's pupils have excelled this year, following on from results being announced yesterday (Thursday).

About 95 per cent of students won a place at their preferred university.

Mr Kilpatrick said: "We are once again delighted with our students' achievements.

"However, the grades only tell part of the story; they are a blunt measure of the school's overall performance.

"We are determined to provide a broad and balanced education that ensures our students are equipped with the skills they need for a life outside of education.

"At Sidcot we develop important qualities, such as critical thinking and resilience that will prepare students for life, not just an exam."

Lucy Slingsby, from Churchill, got an A* and two As in psychology, mathematics and textiles.

She will go on to study psychology at the University of Nottingham and said. "I received a lot of support at school from my teachers.

"They were always happy to help at any time, which I really valued.

"Aside from preparing me for exams, my time at Sidcot has helped me to really develop as a person."

Fellow 18-year-old Alexander Higginbottom, from Axbridge, won a place to study physics at the University of Bristol.

He said: "At Sidcot it's very easy to form a good bond with your teachers - you get the sense that they really care about their students."

Clara Mann, from Axbridge, received an A* in French and A grades in Spanish and art.

She said: "I feel very relieved to have my results and I was particularly pleased to find out that I got full marks on my French paper.

"Due to small class sizes at Sidcot I have been lucky to receive one-to-one support from my teachers who are truly inspiring and passionate."

And Edward Willis, who lives in from Wrington, gained one A*, A and B in business, psychology and economics.

He will take a gap year before reading business studies in Bristol

Ed said: "Since coming to Sidcot I have developed a greater level of independence.

"The teachers have the time to allow students to learn in a way that best suits them.

"This has really helped me achieve these results."