Advanced search

Backwell school teacher set to release sixth novel

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 July 2020

Snowflakes over Bay Tree Terrace is released August 20.

Snowflakes over Bay Tree Terrace is released August 20.

Fay Keenan

The teacher and author discusses how she balances the two jobs and the moments her students discover her slightly risque novels.

Winscombe teacher and author, Fay Keenan.Winscombe teacher and author, Fay Keenan.

A Backwell school teacher has spoken about the benefits of asking ‘cheeky questions’ ahead of the release of her North Somerset-inspired book.

Fay Keenan’s Snowflakes Over Bay Leaf Terrace is the second instalment in her Willowbury series, available from August 20 as an Ebook.

She took inspiration from Great Western Air Ambulance (GWAA) when writing the novel, and one question allowed her to meet the team.

She said: “It is so important to ask cheeky little questions. I have always done it when writing to see if I can find some inspiration.

“I asked GWAA in September if I could spend some time with them and they replied immediately saying ‘yes’ before setting me up to chat with a pilot.

“It makes you understand how stressful their jobs are, when a call comes in, the tension in the air is palpable.”

Self-confessed queen of cheeky questions Fay has previously spent time in the House of Commons to enhance her authenticity when writing.

This is Fay’s sixth novel and does not look to be her last as she plans on extending the Willowbury series. 

She said: “There will be one more in the series, possible two.”

Juggling teaching and a career as an author has at times been difficult, more so during lockdown. 

Fay said: “I get two or three days a week to work from home allowing me to write my books.

“During lockdown I have had my kids at home to distract me and I have been marking students work and keeping in touch with them.”

The Winscombe-based writer also admitted there are times the two careers cross-over.  “I can tend to write on the racier side, so it can be a surprise to some older students when they find my novels. I think they are left saying ‘crikey miss!’”

“Sometimes I will get students buying my novels for their parents so they come to me to sign them, it is really nice.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Body of Scott Cook found five years after disappearance

Scott Cook went missing in Weston on April 25, 2015.

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Man dies in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred in Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Most Read

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Body of Scott Cook found five years after disappearance

Scott Cook went missing in Weston on April 25, 2015.

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Man dies in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred in Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s Bartlett ‘looking forward’ to first training session in five months

Scott Bartlett after Weston's 2-1 win at Dorchester Town in The Seagulls game before the Coronavirus pandemic. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Meet Uphill Badminton Club’s strongest ever female player - Ellie Jewell

Ellie Jewell started with Uphill Badminton Club at the age of eight and has gone to be one of the club's most successful players.

Congresbury’s game at Downend will be a ‘great challenge’ says Richardson

Jack Richardson scored an unbeaten 51 from 54 deliveries for Congresbury in their three wicket victory over Weston.

Somerset learn Bob Willis Trophy fixtures

A general view of the Cooper Associates County ground at Taunton (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Wrington Redhill manager White feeling confident ahead of new season

Wrington Redhill face the camera