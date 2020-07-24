Backwell school teacher set to release sixth novel

Snowflakes over Bay Tree Terrace is released August 20. Fay Keenan

The teacher and author discusses how she balances the two jobs and the moments her students discover her slightly risque novels.

A Backwell school teacher has spoken about the benefits of asking ‘cheeky questions’ ahead of the release of her North Somerset-inspired book.

Fay Keenan’s Snowflakes Over Bay Leaf Terrace is the second instalment in her Willowbury series, available from August 20 as an Ebook.

She took inspiration from Great Western Air Ambulance (GWAA) when writing the novel, and one question allowed her to meet the team.

She said: “It is so important to ask cheeky little questions. I have always done it when writing to see if I can find some inspiration.

“I asked GWAA in September if I could spend some time with them and they replied immediately saying ‘yes’ before setting me up to chat with a pilot.

“It makes you understand how stressful their jobs are, when a call comes in, the tension in the air is palpable.”

Self-confessed queen of cheeky questions Fay has previously spent time in the House of Commons to enhance her authenticity when writing.

This is Fay’s sixth novel and does not look to be her last as she plans on extending the Willowbury series.

She said: “There will be one more in the series, possible two.”

Juggling teaching and a career as an author has at times been difficult, more so during lockdown.

Fay said: “I get two or three days a week to work from home allowing me to write my books.

“During lockdown I have had my kids at home to distract me and I have been marking students work and keeping in touch with them.”

The Winscombe-based writer also admitted there are times the two careers cross-over. “I can tend to write on the racier side, so it can be a surprise to some older students when they find my novels. I think they are left saying ‘crikey miss!’”

“Sometimes I will get students buying my novels for their parents so they come to me to sign them, it is really nice.”