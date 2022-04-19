350 pupils miss out on first-choice primary school in Somerset, figures reveal

More than 5,200 applications were handled in Somerset - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A total of 350 pupils missed out on their first-choice primary school in Somerset, new figures reveal.

The number, from a total of 5,296, means more than 98 per cent of county children were offered a primary school place at one of their top three choices, Somerset County Council’s latest school admission figures show.

Overall, 98.62 per cent of the 5,296 applicants were offered a place at one of their top three primary school choices, and 93.4 per cent received their first choice.

Anyone who applied for places online will receive the outcome by email today (April 19). Those who applied using paper forms will receive notification by post in the coming days.

The admissions team is asking that families do not contact their allocated school at this time.

Schools will make contact to discuss the admission and transition arrangements and will not be able to discuss admissions before they get in touch with parents/carers.

Last year, 5,365 applications were received. Of those, 98.5 per cent of applicants received one of their top three preferences and 94.58 per cent received their first primary school preference.

Of the 5,296 primary school applications received this year:

1. 1st preference met – 93.4 per cent (4,946 applications)

2. 2nd preference – 4.58 per cent (243 applications)

3. 3rd preference – 0.64 per cent (34 applications)

Parents/carers of children not offered one of their top three primary school preferences can appeal the decision.

The admissions team will write to them and advise that they make a late application and include their catchment school.

More information about the appeal process can be found at www.somerset.gov.uk/education-learning-and-schools/choosing-a-school