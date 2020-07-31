Schools hold virtual sports day to keep up morale in lockdown
PUBLISHED: 17:03 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 31 July 2020
Wessex Learning Trust
Children took part in a virtual sports day to keep up morale during coronavirus lockdown.
PE teachers from Wedmore, Weare and Cheddar first schools led the initiative, where pupils competed for prizes and participation awards over the five-day event.
Children completed a 30-seconds sprint, a long-distance three-minutes run, speed bounce, triple jump, and target throw and the challenges could be done at home or school.
Wessex Learning Trust chief executive Gavin Ball said: “I am delighted to see our learners were able to take part in sports days across our schools this term, despite coronavirus lockdown. These events are important parts of every child’s upbringing and shape our experiences and memories of school.
“I hope everyone enjoyed getting involved and taking part, and that it has got everyone excited for coming back to school in September.”
