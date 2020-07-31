Advanced search

Schools hold virtual sports day to keep up morale in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:03 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 31 July 2020

Children enjoyed a virtual sports day either at schools in Wedmore, Weare and Cheddar or at home. Picture: Wessex Learning Trust

Children enjoyed a virtual sports day either at schools in Wedmore, Weare and Cheddar or at home. Picture: Wessex Learning Trust

Wessex Learning Trust

Children took part in a virtual sports day to keep up morale during coronavirus lockdown.

Children enjoyed a virtual sports day either at schools in Wedmore, Weare and Cheddar or at home. Picture: Wessex Learning TrustChildren enjoyed a virtual sports day either at schools in Wedmore, Weare and Cheddar or at home. Picture: Wessex Learning Trust

PE teachers from Wedmore, Weare and Cheddar first schools led the initiative, where pupils competed for prizes and participation awards over the five-day event.

Children completed a 30-seconds sprint, a long-distance three-minutes run, speed bounce, triple jump, and target throw and the challenges could be done at home or school.

Wessex Learning Trust chief executive Gavin Ball said: “I am delighted to see our learners were able to take part in sports days across our schools this term, despite coronavirus lockdown. These events are important parts of every child’s upbringing and shape our experiences and memories of school.

“I hope everyone enjoyed getting involved and taking part, and that it has got everyone excited for coming back to school in September.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ex-brothel owner ordered to repay £650,000 gained through crime

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing.

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Most Read

Ex-brothel owner ordered to repay £650,000 gained through crime

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing.

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Olympics: A look back on the career of Fencer Tim Belson

Tim Belson landing a hit on German double Olympic champion Alexander Pusch during the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Government halts lockdown easing after rise in coronavirus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation during a briefing on coronavirus. Picture: PA Images

Town council to covert closed town centre park into wellbeing asset

Ellenborough Park West has been closed since last August. Picture: Mark Atherton

Quick test helps stop the spread of the virus

NHS TEST AND TRACE: Clinical contact caseworker Sarah Hartle