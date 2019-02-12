This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A primary school has been named the best in North Somerset after earning recognition for its schemes to promote sustainable travel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Anne’s Church Academy, which has campuses in Hewish and West Wick, has been named North Somerset’s school of the year as reward for its efforts to reduce traffic and encourage children to be more active.

The judges praised the school for delivering a programme of initiatives which both students and staff bought into.

A walk to school campaign, scooter safety sessions, and a park and ride shuttle system designed to reduce traffic have all proved popular with pupils and parents.

The school has also earned bronze Modeshift STARS accreditation, which is a national scheme to recognise schools’ excellence in promoting sustainable travel.

Headteacher Lisa Dadds believes the prizes are reward for the school’s ‘commitment to the welfare of students’.

She said: “Our children have benefited from a positive, pro-active health and safety culture within our school community.

“The work involved in achieving our bronze award has deepened this understanding and is providing further fuel to maintain the passion and work towards achieving our silver award in the next academic year.

“Many thanks to the council and Joe Mansfield in particular for their support in helping St Anne’s achieve its Modeshift STARS award.”

North Somerset Council has received funding from the Department for Transport (DFT) which is being used to help 20 schools work towards Modeshift STARS accreditation.

The authority hopes it reaps benefits for children’s welfare and aids its efforts to improve the local environment and tackle climate change.

Elfan Ap Rees, the council’s executive member for transport congratulated the school on receiving its ‘well-deserved awards’.

The deputy leader added: “Using funding from the DFT, we are pleased to able to support schools on the Modeshift STARS programme

“It is a great opportunity for parents, pupils and teachers to help improve their health as well as the local environment, in line with our climate change commitments.”