Primary school teacher wins award

Diane Martin won the Pearson Primary Teacher of the Year award for the South West. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

An 'exceptional' primary school teacher has won an award.

Diane Martin of St Anne's Church Academy scooped the South West Pearson Primary Teacher of the Year award.

She wins a trip to the House of Commons followed by the national finals award ceremony in October.

Diane won the award after inspiring hundreds of children over 17 years.

She leads the early years provision at the school's Hewish and West Wick sites.

Headteacher Lisa Dadds said: "Diane really is exceptional and her passion, imagination and ingenuity permeates every part of the school.

"Children are encouraged to be scientists, explorers, historians, mathematicians and artists and develop a true love of learning under her teaching.

"Parents and pupils love Diane and have utter respect for everything she does."