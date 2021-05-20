Pupils make bird feeders in new wellbeing and community club

Published: 8:45 AM May 20, 2021

Youngsters have made bird feeders in launch of their school's new wellbeing and community club. - Credit: Shane Dean

Youngsters have made bird feeders to launch their school's new wellbeing and community club.

Pupils at St Anne’s Church Academy have enjoyed their first wellbeing and community after school club.

Along with making bird feeders, they searched for lots of natural items in different shades of green and sat and listened to the different sounds around.

St Anne’s and others schools in the The Priory Learning Trust, of which St Anne's is a part of, regularly use outside lessons and have a thriving forest school as part of its curriculum.

Principal Emma Hardy-Smith said: “This was a superb first session of this club. The pupils really loved making bird feeds and listening to the outside noises in our community area.”

St Anne’s Church Academy is the first school in North Somerset to receive the highly-prized Social School Award.