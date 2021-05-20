Pupils make bird feeders in new wellbeing and community club
- Credit: Shane Dean
Youngsters have made bird feeders to launch their school's new wellbeing and community club.
Pupils at St Anne’s Church Academy have enjoyed their first wellbeing and community after school club.
Along with making bird feeders, they searched for lots of natural items in different shades of green and sat and listened to the different sounds around.
St Anne’s and others schools in the The Priory Learning Trust, of which St Anne's is a part of, regularly use outside lessons and have a thriving forest school as part of its curriculum.
Principal Emma Hardy-Smith said: “This was a superb first session of this club. The pupils really loved making bird feeds and listening to the outside noises in our community area.”
St Anne’s Church Academy is the first school in North Somerset to receive the highly-prized Social School Award.
Most Read
- 1 Weston boy, 4, has glass removed from head after skate park fall
- 2 Three men arrested after motorbike theft
- 3 PICTURES: Stunning space photography captured from Worle garden
- 4 Artist's book offers tips on walks and sights around Weston
- 5 Weston author secures Hollywood deal with third book
- 6 Weston’s Heritage Action Zone awarded grant for high street project
- 7 Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
- 8 May 17: Manager thankful for customers’ ‘phenomenal’ response to reopening
- 9 Former Weston loanee Waite confirms Cardiff City departure
- 10 Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery