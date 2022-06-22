Hewish primary school rated good by inspectors

A historic primary school in Hewish has been rated good by Ofsted following a recent inspection.

St Anne's Church Academy on the A370 has celebrated the report which commended the school's 'relationship with parents and learners' and 'exceptionally behaved pupils'.

The report said: "The school is well led and managed by ambitious and dedicated leaders and staff are motivated and hard-working.

"Children in Little Learners Nursery get off to a flying start. They take great delight in exploring the stimulating activities adults plan for them.

"They are well prepared for the start of reception.

"Staff understand pupil needs and provide targeted teaching and pastoral support to aid learning and progress.

"Staff are well supported by leaders in the school and The Priory Learning Trust."

St Anne's Church Academy, Hewish. - Credit: Google Street View

However the report noted some improvements were needed, it said: "In a small number of subjects, leaders have not yet precisely identified what they want pupils to learn, therefore sequences of learning do not consistently build on what pupils have learned before.

"As a result, pupils have some gaps in their knowledge."

Inspectors also praised the school's Jill Dando news centre which 'helps students to develop their communication skills when they interview people'.

Some of the famous faces pupils have interviewed include current prime minister Boris Johnson and television presenter Fiona Bruce.

Principal Emma Hardy-Smith, said: "We are absolutely overjoyed with this report.

"Our pupils, staff, parents, carers and governors work so hard to make this school a wonderful place to learn.

"The inspectors saw that we are a real family, with happy and thriving pupils who really do learn without limits.

"Thank you to everyone who helps to make St Anne’s such a fabulous place.

"The fact that we are dual campus is quite unique and the ethos and culture of the school is incredibly special.

"We talk about our St Anne’s family all the time because that’s what it is."

St Anne's Academy is part of the Priory Learning Trust which runs various schools in Weston and the surrounds including Priory Community School, Worle School Academy and The King Alfred School in Highbridge.

The premises in Hewish is more than 150-years-old. It also has a new development in West Wick.